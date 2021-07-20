Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press14
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego (gm 1) -160 at ATLANTA +140
San Diego (gm 2) -116 at ATLANTA +105
N.Y. Mets -120 at CINCINNATI -100
at ARIZONA -130 Pittsburgh +110
at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105
Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -110
at L.A. DODGERS -180 San Francisco +155
American League
at TAMPA BAY -165 Baltimore +145
at TORONTO -165 Boston +145
at DETROIT -115 Texas -105
at HOUSTON -240 Cleveland +195
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +120
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -165 Kansas City +145
Seattle -135 at COLORADO +115
at N.Y. YANKEES -167 Philadelphia +130

