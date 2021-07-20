Reconstruction of Interstate 70 Kicks Off

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The kick-off for the reconstruction on Interstate 70 is officially underway. ODOT Director and project managers joined this morning to talk about the importance of this project.

This project will reconstruct I-70 through the city of Zanesville and resurface I-70 between U.S. 40 and State Route 93. It will also impact 16 bridges along the downtown corridor. The work being done right now includes overnight work to build temporary pavement on the shoulder, which will be used to maintain traffic throughout construction.

“First and foremost, as with any other work zone you approach as a motorist, take extra caution, put away your distractions, pay attention to the signs when you drive by and use the guidance that we provide on the roadside, media releases through your organization and others to help inform of where any closers or restrictions may be and be patient,” ODOT District 5 Deputy Director Jason Sturgeon said.

The $88 million project will not only enhance the safety on the roadways but also benefit local businesses in the area.

“Most of the construction crews and teams that will be working on this project actually live in this area. So, that money will move back into the Muskingum-Zanesville area economy. It will also provide opportunities for multiplier effects, where other companies will be benefiting and other people will be benefiting from this investment of state dollars,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said.

Starting in August, the I-70 west exit ramp to Underwood St. and the entrance ramp from Underwood St. to I-70 east will be closed for three months. The project is estimated to be completed in October of 2027.