Muskingum Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution to host Annual Veterans Picnic

Local News
Natalie Comer55

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its annual veterans picnic. 

Every year, the group invites current and retired veterans and their families to the picnic in a way to say thanks for serving for our country. 

“Veterans, of course, fought for the freedom of our country and so they really are heroes. This is just one way throughout the year that we honor our veterans and their families, or current service people and it just means a lot to us and we’re looking forward to having a picnic,” member of DAR Ellen Shaw said.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution are looking forward to getting back together with the Veterans despite last year’s picnic being drive-thru only.

They will be serving a meal which will include hamburgers, macaroni salad, baked beans, watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. 

“Every year you get to see familiar faces and when they come, they have big smiles on their faces and they thank us for what we’re doing for them, and you know we’re doing it for them because we owe them such gratitude,” Regent of DAR Mary Ann Devolld said.

The picnic will take place Friday, July 23 at the American Legion located at 27 S. 3rd Street in downtown Zanesville. Lunch will be served at noon and individuals have the opportunity to sit outside or inside. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Local Organization Leaders coming together to host event for Local Law Enforcement

Natalie Comer

Reconstruction of Interstate 70 Kicks Off

Natalie Comer

Longtime Owner of the WHIZ Media Group Passes Away

George Hiotis