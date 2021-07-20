Muskingum Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution to host Annual Veterans Picnic

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its annual veterans picnic.

Every year, the group invites current and retired veterans and their families to the picnic in a way to say thanks for serving for our country.

“Veterans, of course, fought for the freedom of our country and so they really are heroes. This is just one way throughout the year that we honor our veterans and their families, or current service people and it just means a lot to us and we’re looking forward to having a picnic,” member of DAR Ellen Shaw said.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution are looking forward to getting back together with the Veterans despite last year’s picnic being drive-thru only.

They will be serving a meal which will include hamburgers, macaroni salad, baked beans, watermelon, ice cream and lemonade.

“Every year you get to see familiar faces and when they come, they have big smiles on their faces and they thank us for what we’re doing for them, and you know we’re doing it for them because we owe them such gratitude,” Regent of DAR Mary Ann Devolld said.

The picnic will take place Friday, July 23 at the American Legion located at 27 S. 3rd Street in downtown Zanesville. Lunch will be served at noon and individuals have the opportunity to sit outside or inside.