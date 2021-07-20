Long Time Owner of the WHIZ Media Group Passes Away

The longtime owner of the WHIZ Media Group has died.

91-year-old Dorbie Littick passed away early Tuesday morning in her sleep.

The community minded Littick volunteered her time to help many Muskingum County organizations like the Carr Center, over 60 years at Bethesda Hospital/Genesis and as past president of the board of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, to name a few.

In 2016 then Zanesville Mayor Jeff Tilton declared that April 28th was officially Dorbie Littick Day in honor of all her years of involvement with the Carr Center and the Community.

The Snouffer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements which are not yet complete.