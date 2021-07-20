Local Organization Leaders coming together to host event for Local Law Enforcement

Local News
Natalie Comer149

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Six local organization leaders are coming together to put on an event for the local law enforcement. 

These six women call themselves the working wonder women. They all contribute to the community and wanted to come together and combine their powers to put on a Lobster/Seafood Fest where all the money will be donated to law enforcement in Muskingum County. 

“We are hoping that we can raise a lot of money for our law enforcement agencies. We’re also hoping, probably even more than the money, that they know that we are behind them, that their community is behind them and we appreciate what they do for us,” Executive Director of Christ Table Keely Warden said.

The seafood fest is new to the community and the working wonder women have been wanting to bring one to the community. 

“We’re hoping that this event can become an annual event and each year these six working wonder women can come together to do an event for a cause in the community that we know will come up again next year,” Warden said.

The seafood fest will take place Saturday, August 14 at Weaterington Woods at 3:00 p.m. Single tickets are $75 and a corporate table is $1,000. Muskingum County Community Foundation is partnering with the event and you can find tickets through its website, or from a working wonder woman. 

Weatherington Woods is located at 3625 Olde Falls Rd. in Zanesville.

The six working wonder women include:

Missy Best- Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity

April Cohagen-Gibson- General Manager of Animal Shelter Society

Keely Warden- Executive Director at Christ Table

Jamie Trout- Executive Director at Eastside Community Ministry

Becky Clawson- Executive Director at Carr Center

Katie Mainini- Executive Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville

