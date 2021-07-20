Kinchen Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

A Zanesville man was sentenced in Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Tyler Kinchen was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 26 1/2 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 and five years of post release control.

In June the 28-year-old plead guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, possession of drugs and having a weapon under disability.

Investigators said Kinchen’s arrest came after an investigation in 2019 when the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit found out about a group of individuals from Columbus who had moved to the Zanesville area with the intention to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl.