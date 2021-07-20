Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

Sports
Associated Press35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tigers’ Turnbull getting Tommy John surgery; threw May no-no

Associated Press

For Carli Lloyd, other older Olympians, age is just a number

Associated Press

Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark but A’s aren’t happy

Associated Press