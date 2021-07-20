Crooksville Man Pleads Guilty

A Crooksville man has plead guilty in four separate court cases in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Trevor Hinkle plead guilty to one count of corrupting another with drugs and one count of involuntary manslaughter for an offense in May of this year. He also plead guilty to the same charges in a case that happened in March of 2021.

The 28-year-old plead guilty to possession of criminal tools and possession of drugs, in two other cases.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued bond.

Zanesville Police and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office announced in May that Hinkle along with five others faced charges in the deaths of three overdose victims.