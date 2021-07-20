Crooksville Man Pleads Guilty

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs197

A Crooksville man has plead guilty in four separate court cases in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Trevor Hinkle plead guilty to one count of corrupting another with drugs and one count of involuntary manslaughter for an offense in May of this year. He also plead guilty to the same charges in a case that happened in March of 2021.

The 28-year-old plead guilty to possession of criminal tools and possession of drugs, in two other cases.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued bond.

Zanesville Police and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office announced in May that Hinkle along with five others faced charges in the deaths of three overdose victims.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Long Time Owner of the WHIZ Media Group Passes Away

George Hiotis

Watch: Jeff Bezos Travels to Space

Nichole Hannahs

Kinchen Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

Nichole Hannahs