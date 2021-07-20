Chicago Cubs to visit the St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (46-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-47, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Cardinals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -105, Cubs -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 26-19 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .380 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cubs are 18-31 in road games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .346.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-3. Jake Woodford earned his second victory and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Alec Mills took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

