Updated on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Stray PM Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Hazy & Humid. High 87º

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Thunder. Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 65°

WEDNESDAY: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Not as Warm. Muggy. High 82º

DISCUSSION:

After some fog this morning, look for partly cloudy skies across SE Ohio, along with some hazy sunshine today. A stray shower/storm chance will move in for the mid to late afternoon. Most of the region will remain dry, along with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Heat Index values will be in the upper 80s to near 90 during the mid to late afternoon.

A stray shower/rumble of thunder chance will linger into this evening. Otherwise, look for a dry overnight, under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will begin to develop after midnight, with lows in the mid 60s.

A weak front moves in for the middle of the week, producing more clouds and isolated shower/storm chances, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs back into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

We will see an increase in rain chances by Friday into the weekend once again, along with highs back into the mid 80s. Rain chances will lessen by Sunday night into early Monday. More heat returns by Monday, as highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com