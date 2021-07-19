Two individuals added to MCSO most wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two individuals to its most wanted list.

Authorities are trying to locate Alex Lebron Franklin who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of failing to register as a sex offender. His last known address is in Chillicothe, Ohio but he may be in the Zanesville area.

Alex Lebron Franklin

The Sheriff’s Office is also trying to locate Terry Ray Bunger of Roseville on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Terry Ray Bunger

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these two individuals you’re asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.