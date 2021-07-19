Senior Pioneers Drop Two to Blue Jays

Court Zeppernick19

The Senior Pioneers took on a daunting opponent in the Ohio Blue Jays in a double header Sunday afternoon.

The Pioneers entered lost game 1 by a score of 4-3. In the second game the Blue Jays led 3-0 in the third inning. A hesitant throw from short to first allowed a run to score from third to make it 4-0.

In the 7th inning the Pioneers had a chance to tie the game with two outs, Brad Barclay would draw a way against Blue Jays closer Jake Locke to load the bases, but a pop up would end the game. Blue Jays sweep the double header 4-0.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

