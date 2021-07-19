Senior Pioneers Drop Two to Blue Jays

The Senior Pioneers took on a daunting opponent in the Ohio Blue Jays in a double header Sunday afternoon.

The Pioneers entered lost game 1 by a score of 4-3. In the second game the Blue Jays led 3-0 in the third inning. A hesitant throw from short to first allowed a run to score from third to make it 4-0.

In the 7th inning the Pioneers had a chance to tie the game with two outs, Brad Barclay would draw a way against Blue Jays closer Jake Locke to load the bases, but a pop up would end the game. Blue Jays sweep the double header 4-0.