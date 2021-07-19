Ohio newborn delivered after mother’s shooting death dies

State
Associated Press23

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio newborn delivered after the shooting death of her pregnant mother last week has died, police said.

Cincinnati police said 31-year-old Michelle McDonald died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Medical center staff were able to deliver the baby, but the child — Aaliyah Marie McCoy — died on Saturday, police said Monday.

Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges. Police called the deaths of mother and child “a true tragedy” and vowed to do “everything possible” to hold him accountable. The investigation by the department’s homicide unit continues.

