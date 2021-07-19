Muskingum County Community Foundation Announces new Agriculture Scholarship

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced a new scholarship fund that will be available for eligible students starting next year.

The Muskingum AG Education Scholarship will provide scholarship awards annually to one high school graduate Students who have attended Muskingum County Schools and have been active in their school’s agriculture program, 4-H and FAA will be eligible to apply.

“Agriculture continues to be one of the biggest economic drivers in our entire community. The impact dollar wise would probably surprise a lot of individuals that aren’t involved in agriculture… This scholarship will help those that are interested in agriculture be able to explore those career opportunities,” MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said.

The scholarship was established by long time farm owner Lester Little. Little’s family has run a local farm for many generations, spanning over 200 years of farming in Muskingum County.

“I think he really wants these students to understand that they can go to school, get a degree in agriculture and continue to be able to support the thriving world of agriculture in Muskingum County. There are so many opportunities educationally that people may not realize when it comes to what agriculture can do for a career,” Wagner said.

The scholarship is for $2,500 and preference will be given to young women.

The scholarship fund is accepting donations to award students for years to come.