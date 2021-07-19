MCLS to host Book Discussion on book about John Glenn

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library System is holding a virtual book discussion and is inviting the community to attend.

The book discussion will be based on “The Last American Hero” written by Alice George. The book is about John Glenn, an astronaut raised in Muskingum County who would have turned 100-years-old yesterday.

“We feel like it’s really important that we are here as the library to help honor his legacy and also serve the interest of our community. A lot of people in Muskingum County are very interested in learning more about John Glenn and this is a wonderful opportunity to have an in-depth discussion based on a book that will go through his life,” MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

Book discussions will resume in-person in August. As of now, they remain virtual but it has been a way for others to interact and learn from others based on their perspectives of the books.

“I think book discussions in general, no matter what you are discussing, allows you to meet new people, discuss ideas and learn more and be engaged in the community, Fennell said.

The book discussion will take place on Tuesday, July 27 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. You can register on the MCLS website under the events tab.