ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced that a portion of Main Street will be closed Tuesday.

Crews with the Street Division will be working in conjunction with the railroad to resurface Main Street due to a train derailment earlier this month.

Officials said Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. due to

paving.

Traffic detours will be posted.