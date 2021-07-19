Kindergarten Backpack Celebration to be Held

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Muskingum Families and Children First is hosting its kindergarten celebration by giving out backpacks and school supplies.

All kindergarteners enrolled in a Muskingum County School for the 2021-2022 school year are invited to come out and receive backpacks and items at no cost. The event is limited to just the parents and kindergartners in efforts of socially distancing.

“In Muskingum County we’ve realized over the years that East Side Ministry has really been helpful in the community with back to school supplies, but it seemed to not really include kindergarten. It kind of became one of these things years ago where we decided to try and feel that need. The feedback we always get is so important to them,” Muskingum Families and Children First Chair Woman Jennifer Riesbeck said.

Different agencies will set up stations and hand out supplies as parents and their kindergarteners walk around to collect their items. Around 350 backpacks will be given out. In addition, activities will be held for children.

“It’s a fun activity. We try to have as many teachers and principals here, so the kindergarteners can at least see some of their faces even if they don’t know who their teacher is yet. They can see the logo of their school and maybe see some other kiddos that they’ll get to go to kindergarten with,” Riesbeck said.

The event will take place at Mid East Career and Technology Center on Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. No registration is required. If you need a ride, transportation is free by SEAT. Call (740)-454-8574 and choose option one to schedule your ride.