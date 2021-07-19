I-70 Ramps Close Overnight as Reconstruction Project Begins

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the I-70 reconstruction project in downtown Zanesville will close highways ramps overnight starting Monday.

O-DOT says crews will resurface I-70 between U.S. 40 and State Route 93. Full construction will begin west of the Licking Road overpass, including the Maple Avenue ramps and Maple Avenue at the end of the ramps.

The project includes the rehabilitation of 16 bridges in the area.

While traffic will be maintained throughout construction, drivers can expect traffic pattern changes in the four-mile work zone.