MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Morgan County.

It happened Sunday shortly after 8:00 p.m. on State Route 37.

The Marietta Post reported that 42-year-old Adam Gorham of Lowell was driving his motorcycle on SR 37 when he went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 55-year-old Pamela Stanley of Waterford.

Authorities said Gorham was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanley was take by a private vehicle to Genesis Hospital for possible injuries.

Investigators said Gorham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

