Construction Continues on Pearl House in Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The building of Pearl House of Zanesville is moving fast, but just a little behind schedule due to rain.

This week, contractors are working on the third floor and the inside of the structure to some degree and by the end of next week, the roof should be up.

“The other cool part about what they’re doing is when they got the first floor done and started on the second floor, as they did the second floor and it was safe, plumbers and electricians started moving in. As they did the first floor that way, when they got done the second floor, sometime early this week, plumbers and electricians will be moving into the second floor to get all the inside the wall stuff done,” Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Steve Carrel said.

Steve Carrel has been working on this project for about seven years and said seeing the project come together has been a dream come true. He added that everyone at Muskingum Behavioral Health is very excited and cannot wait to rent out the first apartment.

“By providing people with safe, affordable, recovery and supportive housing, they do better in their recovery and their long term recovery has a better chance of happening. They don’t have to worry about where they’re sleeping,” Carrel said.

The estimated time to have the project complete is February of 2022. Carrel said they hope by January of 2022 they can start looking at applications for people to move in in March.