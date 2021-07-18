Updated on Sunday, July 18th 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny skies with a high of 84°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with a high of 86°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84° with scattered showers/storms possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84° with scattered showers/storms possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80° with scattered showers/storms possible.

DISCUSSION:

A cold front is filtered through the region yesterday brining drier conditions. Low dewpoints will suppress cloud and precipitation development most of the week with temperatures remining seasonably and pleasant.

Wildfire smoke from wildfires out west will be present in our air and most concentrated from now to Tuesday until Wednesday. Then a secondary cold front will push some of the smoke out of our region. Moderate air quality will result. Primary impact from the wildfire smoke in the skies will be that the sky can appear more gray/milky than blue at times. However, if you are extremely sensitive to air pollution you will also want to limit physical activity outside.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com