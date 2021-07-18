7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol570663

Updated on Sunday, July 18th 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny skies with a high of 84°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies. 

Tuesday: Sunny skies with a high of 86°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Moderate air quality with hazy skies.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84° with scattered showers/storms possible. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84° with scattered showers/storms possible. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80° with scattered showers/storms possible. 

DISCUSSION:

A cold front is filtered through the region yesterday brining drier conditions. Low dewpoints will suppress cloud and precipitation development most of the week with temperatures remining seasonably and pleasant. 

Wildfire smoke from wildfires out west will be present in our air and most concentrated from now to Tuesday until Wednesday. Then a secondary cold front will push some of the smoke out of our region. Moderate air quality will result. Primary impact from the wildfire smoke in the skies will be that the sky can appear more gray/milky than blue at times. However, if you are extremely sensitive to air pollution you will also want to limit physical activity outside.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

