Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, July 18
|MLB
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Toronto at Buffalo, N.Y., 2, 1:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
|MLS
Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
|Other Events
|TENNIS
ATP – Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany
ATP – Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP – Nordea Open, Barstad Sweden
WTA – Livesport Prague Open, Prague, Czech Republic
WTA – Ladies Lausanne 2021, Lausanne, Switzerland
WTA – Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary
|Golf
BC-GLF–British Open Champions
PGA – Barbasol Championship
Korn Ferry Memorial Health Championshp Championship
|Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
FORMULA 1 – British Grand Prix
NHRA – Dodge/SRT Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.