Torrence leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Mile-High return

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night at Bandimere Speedway in the return of the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Torrence, the 2019 winner at the track, had a 3.777-second run at 327.11 mph. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.966 at 319.22 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“We go after it every time in qualifying,” said Hagan, who is looking for his first win in 2021. “We’re just trying to get that rhythm down and the consistency, but we put a number down here on the hill and thank goodness. This race has elluded me for almost 15 years now and it’s like, what do we have to do to win up here on the mountain?”

Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with a 7.145 at 188.46 on an EBR.