Rangers-Blue Jays in Buffalo rained out; doubleheader Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of an afternoon doubleheader Sunday, with both games seven innings. The Rangers say left-hander Kolby Allard will start the opener, followed by Mike Foltynewicz.

Toronto entered Saturday in third place in the AL East, 4 ½ games behind first-place Boston. Texas has lost seven of 10 and is last in the AL West.

The Blue Jays on Friday received approval from the Canadian government for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada this month.

They played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19. Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.