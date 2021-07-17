Police: Woman facing charge after gunshot injures boy, 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Columbus police said the boy was brought into Children’s Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound that went through both knees.

Detectives determined that the child had been lying on a couch next to the 30-year-old woman, who they allege was intoxicated and had been pointing a handgun at several other adults, making threats, police said.

As she was putting the handgun back in her purse, she fired a shot, striking the boy in the legs, police said.

The boy was in stable condition awaiting corrective surgery, police said. The woman was taken to Franklin County jail on a felony child endangerment charge, they said.