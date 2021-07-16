Tigers-Twins doubleheader rained out; twinbill on Saturday

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins’ doubleheader scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to rain.

The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game on Monday, Aug. 30.

Detroit will start José Ureña (2-8, 6.43 ERA) in the first game Saturday and throw a bullpen game in the nightcap. Minnesota will give Charlie Barnes his major league debut in the 1 p.m. game and start Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66) in the evening game.

The Twins swept the Tigers in a four-game series in Minnesota before the All-Star break.

