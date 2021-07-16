Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press23
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -130 at ARIZONA +110
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +112
N.Y. Mets -152 at PITTSBURGH +120
San Diego -125 at WASHINGTON +105
Milwaukee -110 at CINCINNATI +100
at ST. LOUIS -115 San Francisco -105
L.A. Dodgers -280 at COLORADO +225
American League
at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Minnesota OFF
Minnesota (gm 2) -172 at DETROIT +130
at TORONTO -275 Texas +220
at KANSAS CITY -143 Baltimore +134
at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at OAKLAND -190 Cleveland +160
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -115 Houston -105
Seattle -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110
Interleague
Tampa Bay -110 at ATLANTA -110
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 4 (218) Milwaukee

