Sports Betting Line

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -130 at ARIZONA +110 at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +112 N.Y. Mets -152 at PITTSBURGH +120 San Diego -125 at WASHINGTON +105 Milwaukee -110 at CINCINNATI +100 at ST. LOUIS -115 San Francisco -105 L.A. Dodgers -280 at COLORADO +225 American League at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Minnesota OFF Minnesota (gm 2) -172 at DETROIT +130 at TORONTO -275 Texas +220 at KANSAS CITY -143 Baltimore +134 at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Boston OFF at OAKLAND -190 Cleveland +160 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -115 Houston -105 Seattle -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110 Interleague Tampa Bay -110 at ATLANTA -110 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 4 (218) Milwaukee

