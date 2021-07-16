Muskingum County Man Charged With Rape of Toddler

George Hiotis1701

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says an area man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a toddler.

Lutz says 65-year-old Robert Hearing of Zanesville is facing multiple counts including Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Materials or Performance, Gross Sexual Imposition, Kidnapping and Rape. 

Sheriff Lutz says the rape charge carries the potential of life in prison.  Lutz says the child was 2-years-old.  Hearing is being held in the Muskingum County Jail.

