John & Annie Glenn Museum to Celebrate 100th Anniversary John Glenn’s Birthday -the First American to Orbit Earth

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The John and Annie Glenn Museum will be celebrating the 100th would-be birthday of the late John Glenn with a celebration all weekend long.

John Glenn was the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth in 1962. The festivities begin tomorrow morning and continue into Sunday.

“John Glenn would be 100 years old on Sunday, July 18th. (edit) So the day is going to start tomorrow at 8 o’clock with a Friendship 7-Miler race from Cambridge to New Concord, followed by a parade from Cambridge to New Concord,” Debbie Allender, Operations Director for John and Annie Glenn Museum stated.

This event is a great opportunity to learn about Muskingum and Guernsey county’s ties to the skies and enjoy the company of friends, with a variety of thrilling experiences for an additional charge

“Everything is pretty much free this weekend. The museum will be open for free walk through tours both Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM. (edit) We’ll have a souvenir stand out front. We’re going to have a lemonade stand out front, there’s supposed to be a rocket car coming giving rides to New Concord, and there’s also a WACO biplane that will be giving rides out of the Cambridge Municipal Airport,” Allender said.

More information about the weekend centennial celebration can be found on the John and Annie Glenn Museum Facebook page.