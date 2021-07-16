First annual Battle of the Bands to be held at Secrest Auditorium in August

Local News
Gunnar Consol114

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Secrest Auditorium is hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters for their resurrection of the Battle of the Bands concert. It’s one night only, and starts at 4PM on Saturday, August 7th. 

Early bird ticket prices are $10 per person, and children 10 year old and younger can be admitted for free. It’s been almost a decade since the last Battle of the Bands, and Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking to restart that summer tradition.

“So this is our first annual, so it’s great to have the community, we’re getting back out there, it’s summer time, and this is all going back to nonprofit organizations. So it’s all for a great cause. (edit) The proceeds from this event will help out Big Brothers Big Sisters, all the initiatives they do, and everything the Zanesville Jaycees does, and as well as Secrest Auditorium,” Josh Tisonyai, Media Chair of the Zanesville Jaycees stated.

There will be ten bands playing a variety of genres like country, indie, rock, folk, and electric. On top of the variety of music, a variety of food vendors will be present so you can experience dinner and a show.

“We’ll have food vendors, local food vendors here. We’ll have some beer vending, beer garden. And then of course the music as our live entertainment. And we’ve got a whole slate of bands we’re getting to roll out to the community. And really excited to just bring something downtown here to Secrest,” Katie Mainini, exectuive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville stated.

Out of the ten bands competing, the winning band will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with smaller cash prizes for second and third place. More information and early bird tickets are able to be purchased at the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Downed tree on SR 146

Carolyn Fleegle

John & Annie Glenn Museum to Celebrate 100th Anniversary John Glenn’s Birthday -the First American to Orbit Earth

Gunnar Consol

Animal Shelter Society announces Bear as Pet of the Week

Gunnar Consol