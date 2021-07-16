First annual Battle of the Bands to be held at Secrest Auditorium in August

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Secrest Auditorium is hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters for their resurrection of the Battle of the Bands concert. It’s one night only, and starts at 4PM on Saturday, August 7th.

Early bird ticket prices are $10 per person, and children 10 year old and younger can be admitted for free. It’s been almost a decade since the last Battle of the Bands, and Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking to restart that summer tradition.

“So this is our first annual, so it’s great to have the community, we’re getting back out there, it’s summer time, and this is all going back to nonprofit organizations. So it’s all for a great cause. (edit) The proceeds from this event will help out Big Brothers Big Sisters, all the initiatives they do, and everything the Zanesville Jaycees does, and as well as Secrest Auditorium,” Josh Tisonyai, Media Chair of the Zanesville Jaycees stated.

There will be ten bands playing a variety of genres like country, indie, rock, folk, and electric. On top of the variety of music, a variety of food vendors will be present so you can experience dinner and a show.

“We’ll have food vendors, local food vendors here. We’ll have some beer vending, beer garden. And then of course the music as our live entertainment. And we’ve got a whole slate of bands we’re getting to roll out to the community. And really excited to just bring something downtown here to Secrest,” Katie Mainini, exectuive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville stated.

Out of the ten bands competing, the winning band will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with smaller cash prizes for second and third place. More information and early bird tickets are able to be purchased at the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.