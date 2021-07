MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–Crews are working to clear a downed tree on State Route 146 just west of Frazeysburg.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Friday

There are reports of scattered debris along the roadway as well.

A storm swept through parts of Muskingum County Friday afternoon bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

No word on how long the roadway will be blocked off.

We’ll bring you the latest updates as they become available.