Dean Orthodontics Celebrates Grand Opening of new Zanesville Office Today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today, Dean Orthodontics opened their first Zanesville office on 3547 Cliffhanger Way, right off Maple Avenue. The chain already has locations in Cambridge and Chosocton, and they’re smiling from ear to ear, with the grand opening of their newest location.

The opening of the Zanesville Office was a long time coming with progress on opening halted many times before and during the pandemic. Now that the office is open, you can schedule an appointment for any of the variety of services that they offer.

“We do braces and aligners for adults and children. Our practice is mostly children but we see parents and others as well. So, anyway to straighten teeth, that’s what we do… We do braces, we straighten teeth, but it’s more about relationships, like we really like hanging out with the kids, having fun, telling jokes, all while we’re improving their smiles,” Dr. Jarden Dean, the orthodontist at Dean Orthodontics stated.

The office aims at having a positive atmosphere for their customers. With the help of their many friendly celebrity cardboard cutouts, as soon as you step through the door, it’s easy to forget you stepped foot in an orthodontics office.

“So when they walk in, we like to have music on. We love pop-culture, like to talk to the kids about the music that they like, the movies that they like, their activities, so expect to be treated like family when you come in,” Dr. Dean said.

The office even features a gong patients can ring whenever they get their braces taken out. Patients can even earn “Dean Dollars” for good grades, arriving to appointments on time, having good oral hygiene, or even telling jokes and can redeem their “Dean Dollars” for prizes ranging from cups filled with treats to Bluetooth speakers and headphones.