Coshocton man charged with drug trafficking

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Earnest Hart II has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

Authorities said just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday , Detectives working in conjunction with the Holmes County K-9 Unit, conducted a traffic stop on State Route 16 in Coshocton County.

Authorities said the K-9 Unit conducted a narcotic sweep of the vehicle and a positive alert was indicated.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a large number of narcotics was discovered.

More charges are expected in the case following a review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

