Animal Shelter Society announces Bear as Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society is happy to announce Bear as cat of the week.

Bear is a young domestic shorthair cat and very loving. At the shelter, he’s developed a reputation for being cute and loving while preferring to be away from loud spaces.

“This is Mr. Bear, he is approximately four years old, he was surrendered by a family. He’s very very loving, he does not like to be kenneled, he likes to have his freedom. He will work well with any family. He just doesn’t like a lot of chaos. He kinda likes it calm,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager of the Animal Shelter Society stated.

The Animal Shelter Society is currently hosting a ‘Feline Frenzy’ event to encourage cat adoptions by discounting adopting fees. Bear the cat is a part of the event which is being extended.

“And he’s also a part of our ‘Feline Frenzy’ that we have going on here at the shelter. We’re going to extend it another week. You know, unfortunately right now the shelter has 101 felines… You know we want them to get out to a home as soon as we can. You know we do a holding here, and make sure that they’re all vetted. Every cat, or any animal: dog or feline here, it does go home altered. Either spayed or neutered, and proper vaccines, rabies, and with a microchip,” Cogaen-Gibson said.

Bear is adoption ready, and will go home neutered, vaccinated, and with a microchip for easy finding in case he gets out of the home. For more information on adopting Bear or any other animal, you can head to the Animal Shelter Society Inc’s website or call their number.