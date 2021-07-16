Updated on Thursday, 15 July 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 82°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight, becoming northwest around 5 mph towards sunrise.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 83°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3A – was located near Sudbury, ON with a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb. Extending through central Michigan from L3A is the cold front, which is stalled out along a line from Chicago, IL and into extreme southeastern Nebraska. An another area of low pressure – L3 – is present in western Kansas with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. Meanwhile, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies have been present in our region throughout the afternoon. Radar imagery is showing that a few small rain showers and weak thunderstorms are trying to develop. Surface conditions are generally favorable for rain shower and thunderstorm activity with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper-80s and dew point values right around 70°.

As we head into the evening hours, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region. At the same time, on-going rain shower and thunderstorm activity across Indiana and Northwest Ohio will also likely be present. Some of this activity may try to meander a bit to the southeast, however it may struggle to move past I-71. This will likely be the result of the cold front beginning to slow down a bit as it moves towards Toledo, OH. At the same time, another area of low pressure – L3B – will begin to develop in extreme western Illinois. This will cause the entire segment of the cold front approaching Ohio to noticeably slow down and stall out as we head into the overnight hours. Thus, most of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity to our northwest will likely struggle once it gets too far ahead of the frontal boundary. Nonetheless, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible during the overnight hours.

As we start off Friday Morning, with L3B down in western Illinois, the cold front will likely begin to cross into Northern Ohio. However, this section of the frontal boundary will likely begin to really slow down, and possibly stall out somewhere around the Ohio Turnpike. Thus, any rain shower and thunderstorm activity that may be present around sunrise to our north and west may have a decent chance of trying to move into our region – especially northwest of Zanesville. However, most of it will likely remain outside of our region. For this reason, I am keeping a stray rain shower and thunderstorm in the forecast for Friday Morning. During the afternoon hours, temperatures will likely rise to around 85° – 89° with dew point values likely sitting around 68° – 72°. Scattered rain shower and thunderstorm development will be around during the afternoon hours across our region, especially during the afternoon hours.

By early Friday Evening, L3B will begin to move into Indiana. The frontal boundary will likely remain stalled out well off to our north. However, L3B will begin to push it’s cold front into the Wabash Valley. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain likely during the evening hours, and then isolated rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible during the overnight. As we head closer towards sunrise, a lot of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity may begin to taper away in our region, leaving us with the possibility of a lone rain shower and thunderstorm towards sunrise. Otherwise; expect muggy conditions on Friday Night with overnight lows likely only reaching down to around 65° – 69° with dew point values likely not much lower.

Early Saturday Morning, L3B will begin to move towards western Ohio. This will likely allow for the cold front to be positioned around Indianapolis, IN. As L3B moves towards Northwest Ohio, so too will the cold front. While precipitation activity may be minimal in our region during the morning hours, it may not be the case across Indiana. Nonetheless, I am not expecting that the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will arrive until the early afternoon hours as the cold front gets ready to move through western Ohio. With less active conditions across western Pennsylvania, the atmosphere further to the east during the afternoon will be more favorable for thunderstorm development and intensification. It is possible that the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that do develop in our region during the early afternoon hours, may quickly intensify as they move off towards Pittsburgh, PA. However, the development of rain showers and thunderstorms during the early afternoon in our region may prevent additional rain shower and thunderstorm activity from developing during the late afternoon hours and even into the early evening hours on Saturday.

The cold front will likely move through our region on Saturday Night, leaving an area of high pressure across the Upper Midwest to take control over our region. Still, a lone rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible late Sunday Afternoon as the cold front may not be too far to our south by that time frame. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will move into the region as we head into Sunday Night.

The area of high pressure will begin to drift away from our region a bit, allowing for our next system, L5 – to drag a cold front towards our region as we head into Wednesday. Thus, I am keeping the slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

