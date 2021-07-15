Catholic Social Services’ 22nd Annual Lottery Golf Scramble Fundraiser in August

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Fuller’s Fairways Golf Course is preparing for its 22nd annual Lottery Golf Scramble. 

The scramble is a fundraiser for the Catholic Social Services payee program. The fundraiser will be taking place Friday, August 6th, with tee-off right at noon.

“It is a regular scramble format with four person teams competing for cash prizes for first and second place and then at the end of the event we do a lottery drawing for a $500 grand prize with all teams eligible for that drawing,” David Desender, regional director for Catholic Social Services stated.

The proceeds from the event will benefit a Catholic Social Services program that helps manage and does accounting work for some of our population’s most vulnerable segment.

“Well the proceeds from the event go towards our payee program which helps individuals who because of a disability struggle to manage their monthly finances. So my agency provides services which handles their money to make sure their essential living needs are being met and to make sure their money is going for their best interest,” Desender said.

The entry fee is $300 per four person team which includes golf, cart, lunch, drinks, and skins game. They hope to raise between $2,500-$3,500 from this event, and if you’re interested in supporting Catholic Social Services without being apart of the scramble, you can reach out to the agency over the phone: (740)-452-5057 ext. 102

