Coronavirus Delta Variant reaches Ohio

Natalie Comer59

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Covid-19 delta variant is becoming a concern in Ohio.

According to medical director Jack Butterfield of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, the delta variant will become more infectious and cause worse symptoms in those who are not vaccinated. It also increases the chances of hospitalization. 

“As recently as May, the delta variant made up only about one percent of Covid cases in Ohio. The first two weeks of June, it made up 15% of cases in Ohio. According to ODOH, the preliminary data for the last two weeks of June, which actually ends on July 3, it looks like it’s going to make up about 30% of the cases,” medical director of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department Jack Butterfield said.

Dr. Butterfield said he believes there will be surges into the fall and winter, especially because people will be back indoors at schools and events. He added that he doesn’t think the surge will be anything last winter, when no one was vaccinated. 

The three vaccines used in the United States are effective. Dr. Butterfield encourages the community to get the vaccine as it will spread more rapidly in those unvaccinated. 

“This is a vaccine preventable disease. This disease will cause deaths this winter in the unvaccinated. Those are unnecessary deaths if they were vaccinated. That message, I don’t know how to send it any more clearly than that. It is a deadly virus,” Dr. Butterfield said.

According to Dr. Butterfield, Muskingum County is currently 38% fully vaccinated. The Health Department is still offering vaccines by phone call or walk-in. 

