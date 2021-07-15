Updated on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated PM Shower/Storm. Hot & Humid. High 89°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of hot and humid weather across SE Ohio, with highs around 90 this afternoon. When you factor the humidity in, it will feel more like the low to mid 90s during the mid to late afternoon. An isolated shower/storm chance will also be possible during the mid to late afternoon across the region.

A few more showers and storms will continue into the overnight, along with more warmth and muggy conditions. Lows will only drop to around 70 across the region.

More scattered showers and storms will be with us on Friday, especially during the afternoon. With the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will not be as warm, with highs in the mid 80s on Friday. Humidity will remain uncomfortable, despite the temperatures being cooler as we round out the work week.

More showers and storms will continue into the overnight Friday into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be even cooler on Saturday, as highs will only top off in the lower 80s. The chance for rain will linger into the morning on Sunday, with highs back into the lower 80s as we head in the second half of the weekend.

Rain chances will be slight on Monday, but they will increase as we head into the middle of next week once again. Temperatures will also warm into the mid to upper 80s Monday through next Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

