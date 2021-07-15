55th Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival Happening this Weekend

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival had ceremoniously shattered a ceramic plate this afternoon to commemorate the start of its 55th annual festival.

The festival is taking place at the Crooksville Village Park from July 15th through the 17th. Traditionally the festival doesn’t take place until the year’s ceremony plate has been shattered.

“For most of the years that the pottery festival has been happening, we’ve had a traditional plate breaking as part of the opening ceremonies of the festival,” Dale Hague, broad member of the Clay Center of Ohio stated.

The plate shattering ceremony took place last year, however, the festival itself did not. People are encouraged to visit and enjoy the carnival rides, food vendors, pottery sales, and entertainment opportunities at this year’s festival.

“Yeah, I think people should come to it. It’s like one of the first opportunities to get out-and-about again after we’ve been locked up for COVID. There’s usually good entertainment, there are things to do, and lots of people to reconnect with,” Hague said.

For information on all activities and a full schedule of events can be found on the Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival Facebook page or on their website.