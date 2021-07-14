Solich Steps Away from Coaching

Ohio University announced that Head Football Coach Frank Solich is stepping down from his position after sixteen seasons to focus on his health.

During his time with the Bobcats he led the team to 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.

Following Solich’s announcement, Director of Athletics Julie Cromer announced that Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin has agreed to become the new head football coach, agreeing to a four-year contract.

“After 55 years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” said Solich, a former Home Depot National Coach of the Year (1999) and MAC Coach of the Year (2016). “I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years.”

Solich owns a career coaching record of 173-101. His 173 overall wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS head coaches. He is the winningest head coach in Mid-American Conference history with 115 overall victories while his 77 conference-only wins rank second to former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi’s 90. His 16 years of service match Deromedi’s (1978-93) for the most in MAC history. Ohio is 115-82 during the Solich era. His 115 victories are the second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121; 1924-46). Ohio has gone 77-46 in conference play since Solich’s arrival in Athens in 2005.

“Coach Solich has been a deeply valued part of the Ohio University family not only for his record on the field but also for his support of student athletes and their success at OHIO and after graduation,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “I’m thankful for his leadership and for the continuity that Tim Albin will bring as he steps into the role of head football coach. He knows our program and our players and has been a significant part of the team’s success.”

Albin joined the Ohio Football coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2005, reuniting with Solich after four seasons together at Nebraska. The 2021 season will mark Albin’s 17th year in Athens. Since his arrival in Athens, Albin has produced offensive units that have consistently ranked among the top of the Mid-American Conference. He also has directed an offensive attack that has practically rewritten all of Ohio’s rushing, passing records, and scoring records. In the past 10 seasons, Albin’s offensive units rank No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 on the Ohio all-time Top 10 single season scoring list. The Bobcats 368 points in 2018 rank fourth on the all-time list.

“It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics Julie Cromer for their belief in me,” Albin said. “I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program.”