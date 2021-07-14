Powell Pleads Not Guilty to Failure to Stop after an Accident

A Zanesville woman that failed to stop at the scene of a December accident plead not guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

49-year-old Brenda Powell faces two charges of failure to stop after an accident. Powell’s bond was continued at $75,000.

Zanesville Police said on December 5, 2020, 38-year-old Adrian Ramos was walking eastbound on the roadway when he was struck by two vehicles in the 900 block of Linden Avenue just before 8pm. Police said Ramos was struck by one vehicle and then jettisoned into the path of Powell’s vehicle.

Police said Ramos was not walking in the crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.