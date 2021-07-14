Murphy Pleads Not Guilty

A Zanesville man accused of exposing himself in a local laundry mat made an appearance in Common Pleas Court.

In front of Judge Kelly Cottrill, 28-year-old Shawn Murphy plead not guilty to several charges including gross sexual imposition, two counts of public indecency and three counts of theft of a credit card.

Zanesville Police said on June 23, Murphy was at the Soap Opera Laundry Mat on Military Road when he exposed himself and was also accused of stealing a wallet that contained credit cards.

Judge Cottrill continued Murphy’s bond at $75,000

