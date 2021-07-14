Local Masonic Lodge gives significant donation to Starlight School’s Special Olympics team

Gunnar Consol31

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The masonic lodge -Gage and Gavel of Chandlersville- in Muskingum County gave a helping hand to local athletes. The lodge made a significant contribution to the local Special Olympic team at the Starlight School today.

The check amounting to $2,147 expands the Muskingum County Developmental Disabilities Special Olympics team’s ability to provide equipment, classes, and subsidized competition costs.  

“This will help our basketball team go to their tournaments. It will help our swim team go to their swim meets, it will help our basketball skills go to their competition event… We now have state winter games in Ohio, and that will help pay for lodging, and food, and entrance fee,” Sandy Drenten, Coordinator of the Muskingum County Developmental Disabilities Special Olympics team stated.

In addition to the expanded opportunities, the donation symbolizes a vote of confidence in the organization, its value, and what its able to provide for its members.

“This just goes into our core ethics as an organization, we’d like to donate money and give back to local organizations that help out people that are in need of donations,” Jon Sines, Master of the Gage and Gavel Masonic Lodge stated.

The gifted funds gives the coaching staff and athletes of the Starlight School Special Olympics team peace of mind to where the only thing they have to worry about, is preparing for competition and doing their best.

