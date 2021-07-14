Gant House preparing for Open House Fundraising Barbeque this Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Like many outlets of culture and recreation during the pandemic. The Nelson T. Gant foundation is reopening the doors to its museum and hosting an open house and barbeque dinner this upcoming Saturday.

The event running from 1-5PM, is to commemorate the 100th birthday of Nelson Gant, the 20th anniversary of the Nelson T. Gant foundation, and the reopening of the museum after its closure during the height of the pandemic.

“When we’re opening this up, it’s kind of a way opening up the hope for our city. To be able to come together. It’s been a tough time. With COVID, everybody kind of pulled in and locked inside and what Nelson Gant did was he was really responsible for entertaining people in our community. People always looked toward Nelson Gant for something that was engaging. And that’s what we want to do,” Steve Stewart, VP of the Nelson T. Gant Foundation stated.

Not only is the open house to celebrate this famous abolitionist but also to learn about his important role in history all while enjoying each other’s company with a barbeque dinner.

“We’re going to have some people who will be driving in just to pick up their meals and to take it home, and that’s fine. For others who would like to, will be able to come out to this area, and if they bring their own chair, they can sit down and eat their meal. We’re going to have some special guests that will be here. We’re going to have some artists, some musicians, and there’s going to be a gentleman here that will take us back in time -Fredrick Douglas. There’s a gentleman who will be presenting Fredrick Douglas as only he can do,” Stewart said.

Tickets are $15 for the barbeque rib and chicken meals, while the kid’s hotdog dinner is $7 and can be obtained from Gant Board members through donations. Orders can be placed online at their website.