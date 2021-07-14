Eastside Community Ministry to host Come Together CommUNITY Picnic

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Eastside Community Ministry is inviting everyone to its Come Together Community Picnic.

Every year Eastside Community Ministry tries to hold an event every year to bring people together. As a result of the pandemic, no event took place last year. Many organizations and businesses will be a part of the picnic this year and the community is welcomed to be a part of it.

“It’s just a good time to get to know the people in our community. Every day is hard to slow down and talk to people so this is an event where we get to relax and have fun,” Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout said. “We’ve had as much as 300 people come to these events before. People get to learn about the services we have here at Eastside and the other opportunities from the other organizations that will be represented.”

Food, games, activities and a dunk tank will be available. Door prizes will also be given away, including a kayak.

“It’s so important to us to show people that we truly care about them and I think so many times in our community, we know all the bad things that happen. We get to show people all the great things that happen in the community when we have an event like this, when we come together and join forces,” Trout said.

The picnic will take place Thursday, July 15 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Eastside Community Ministry.