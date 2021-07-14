Bubenchik Leads Senior Classic

The Zanesville Senior’s Classic got underway at the Zanesville Country Club on Tuesday.

After day one Rich Bubenchik of Norwich leads the field shooting a 70 on the day. Three golfers are tied at 72 including Mike Bennett of Zanesville, defending champion Miles Cumberland of Dublin and James Huggins of Marietta.

Three golfers are tied at fifth shooting a 73. They include Paul Christopher and Jim Spargrove of Zanesville and Craig Soule of Port Clinton.

Day 2 of the 36 hole stroke play championship continues on Wednesday.