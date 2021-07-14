Brightview Hosts Ribbon Cutting after One Year of being in Business

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Brightview hosted a festive ribbon cutting today at its location to celebrate its quality substance disorder care.

Due to Covid, Brightview wasn’t able to have its ribbon cutting event when they first opened last year. The outpatient addiction treatment center offers the necessary support to help patients meet their mental, emotional and physical goals.

“We treat addiction as a disease. One of the other ways we are helping our community is by eliminating different barriers such as the lack of insurances that are accepted around here. Also, our clients have a hard time getting to appointments. Our centralized location is helping our clients be able to make it to their treatment,” Brightview Community Outreach Manager Jeffery Lowry said.

The Brightview team has provided nearly 1,000 medical treatment hours and hundreds of counseling and therapy hours. By partnering with local agencies, staff members have helped patients find employment and housing.

“We offer counseling for our patients, medical appointments and groups on site. It’s all outpatients services,” Brightview Ops Director Taylor Stover said. “Our patients come a long way from the day they got here and to see them now, some of them have jobs and living places. They will dress up to come in here. They’re so excited and we’re very excited for them.”

In August, Brightview will be opening its on-site dispensing, allowing the staff to dispense patients medicines at its facility located at 2572 Maple Ave.