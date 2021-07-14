Updated on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 89°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2A – was located near Traverse City, MI with a minimum central pressure of 1015 mb. Extending almost straight southwards towards Memphis, TN is the weakening cold front associated with L2A. Meanwhile, the warm frontal boundary is presently moving towards Ottawa, ON. Further to the northwest, a cold front is moving through Minnesota and western Ontario. In our region, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have been present, and present across much of Ohio. The rain showers and thunderstorms have generally not been either strong nor severe in our region. Muggy conditions have continued through the afternoon hours, aided by the presence of rain showers and thunderstorms around noon, which has left our dew points generally in the lower-70s across much of Southeast Ohio.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region during the early evening hours, and then as the sun begins to set, I am expecting that most of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity will likely diminish. Nonetheless, given the presence of the weakening surface cold front moving through Ohio during the overnight hours, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible. Otherwise; I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be the theme. I am also expecting that dew point values will likely drop down into the mid to upper-60s, which is around where I am expecting our overnight low temperature to be. Thus, areas of fog will be possible across the region during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise. The winds will also remain measurable at around 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday Morning, L2A will have likely moved into western Quebec. The weakening cold front will have likely lost it’s temperature difference, thus making it technically a surface trough. Nonetheless, thus trough will likely be located in far-eastern Ohio and moving into western Pennsylvania during the morning hours. The possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain in our region on Wednesday Morning and even into the afternoon hours. However, whilst atmospheric conditions may be favorable to support rain shower and thunderstorm sustainment, with the frontal boundary re-aligning itself across the Upper Midwest, it may be rather difficult for precipitation to get going in our region. Thus, I have lowered the precipitation coverage to a “stray rain shower and thunderstorm” possible throughout the day. With partly cloudy skies and the lack of precipitation likely across our region, I went ahead and raised the expected high temperature for Zanesville up to around 83° – 87°, whilst dew point values will likely be in the lower-70s.

Early Wednesday Evening, any precipitation that is present in Ohio will likely quickly taper away. This will likely be followed by a decrease in cloud cover across the region, resulting in mostly clear skies. With the winds diminishing as well, overnight low temperatures in our region may be able to reach down to around 63° – 67°, but muggy conditions will still be present. Further to the northwest, the cold frontal boundary will be moving, albeit in sections as a new area of low pressure – L3A – may try to develop over Iowa during the evening hours. L3A will then generally track east-northeastwards, pulling a portion of the frontal boundary back to the north as a warm front. However, even by this time the cold frontal boundary will be well off to our north and west, leaving us with fairly quiet weather.

As we head into Thursday, L3A will move into Michigan and then into southwestern Quebec. This will result in the cold front boundary beginning to advance a bit more into the central Great Lakes Region. While our high temperature during the afternoon may very well be around 85° – 89° with a dew point in the lower-70s, because the cold front may still be too far away, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm may be all that will be possible. By the early evening hours, the cold front will likely begin to move towards Ohio. This could bring some on-going rain shower and thunderstorm activity across Indiana and southern Michigan into northern Ohio. However, this activity will likely remain just a bit too far from our region. Nonetheless, I am keeping the stray rain shower and thunderstorm probability in the forecast for Thursday Night.

The cold front will likely begin to move towards our region during the day on Friday. However, it’s forward progression through Ohio may be slowed by the presence of a new area of low pressure – L3B – in Illinois. Nonetheless, I am expecting that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be present in our region during the afternoon hours. Rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region as we head into Friday Night and then into the day on Saturday as well.

By Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, the cold front will be exiting our region, leaving us under the partial control of an area of high pressure located in the Upper Midwest. This may allow for the muggy conditions to leave our region for a day or so. However, the muggy conditions and very hot temperatures are likely to move back into our region as we head into next Tuesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com