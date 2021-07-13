WHIZ Radio Department Seeking Individuals for Focus Group

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- WHIZ Radio is looking for individuals in the community to take part in focus groups to help better the radio station.

The department is seeking 32 individuals to give feedback in regards to the AM 1240 station.The session will be divided into four different groups and will last between an hour and an hour and a half.

When Rush Limbaugh passed earlier this year, it created a void for us. Initially, we wanted to find out what our listeners would like to see come up after Rush. Then we thought, “It’s a good opportunity for us to get a full picture of how we’re doing on AM 1240,” WHIZ Radio Account Manager Jay Benson said.

AM 1240 has a rich history, as it has been on the air for nearly a century. The department wants to meet the needs of the community. The management isn’t looking to change a lot of things, but more so tweak it and hear from the community.

“We want to be in touch and in tune with our community. WHIZ AM 1240 has been on the air since 1924. We have been nominated numerous times and have won the National Association Of Broadcasters Crystal Award for community service. Only a few win every year, only 10 in the thousands of radio stations across the country,” Benson said.

A focus group will take place Thursday, July 15 at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center. There will be a 10:00 a.m. session and a 2:00 p.m. session. If you are interested in attending, you can call WHIZ and talk to the receptionist at (740)-452-5431.