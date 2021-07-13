Police: Girl arrested in fatal shooting of another teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Columbus, according to police.

Police officials say Jayce O’Neal was found shot in the head around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two teens were fighting when the 16-year-old shot O’Neal and then drove off. O’Neal died at a hospital.

Columbus police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said O’Neal is the city’s seventh homicide victim between the ages of 13 and 17 this year.

